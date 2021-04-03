Yankees; Alex Rodríguez sends fire to Gary Sánchez’s haters

The ex-player of the MLB, Alex Rodriguez, continues to believe that the recipient of Yankees, Gary Sanchez, is a monster.

After a Spring Trainng where Sanchez demonstrated improvements both at his bat and behind the plate, he has earned the praise and encouragement of both his teammates and former teammates, including Alex Rodriguez.

After Gary Sánchez hit the first home run for the Yankees In 2021, Alex Rodríguez shared the video with some words for his compatriot.

Here the video and his words:

“I still think that Gary Sanchez He is a brilliant player and he is going to have a monstrous season, he wants to produce and when a player is like this, and they have a lot to prove as well as a possible great contract in sight “

I think @ElGarySanchez is going to have a MONSTER year. 💪 @Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/eQa3gcj13p – Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) April 2, 2021

Notably Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sanchez sharing dressing rooms for several months, there each one learned from the other and it is still the time when the fourth maximum homerunner of the MLB continues to give advice to the generation of Yankees.