Yankees added defeat and Gleyber Torres made another mistake

The Yankees from New York added a new defeat in the Big leagues. The Creole Gleyber Torres committed a error at shortstop.

A error In shot from the shortstop of the “Bombers”, it could have cost the game to those led by Aaron Boone who fought until the 27th out against the Orioles in the MLB.

Although the error from Gleyber Torres allowed the opposing team to go up, the offense of the Yankees responded and made the Creole’s sin not the reason for the defeat Its the New York franchise.

The reverse of “The Bronx” was going to be decided with a double play by a countryman from towers. Yes, Anthony Santander who showed his bracelet to kill Gio Urshela at the plate.

Nevertheless, Gleyber Torres committed his second error of the season with the Yankees and he must continue working his defense so that this type of play does not continue to happen.

In the end, the game was 4-3 in favor of Baltimore, which remains at the top of the division in the American League.

Here the video: