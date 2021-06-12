Yankees Activate Zach Britton; they put mike ford on assignment

The utiliy Mike ford was put on assignment by the Yankees from New York to make room for Zach Britton on the roster of the MLB.

After announcing that Zach Britton is ready to return to the field, the Yankees decided to assign Mike ford, who adds 3 seasons with the team and has not shown anything of the other world.

In this season he is hitting 135 with 5 RBIs and 1 home run in 14 deputy games, not good for a 28-year-old.

Zach Britton who was injured early in the season is ready to reinforce the bullpen of the Yankees of New York and give it more depth as it has been doing previously in the MLB.

There is no doubt that Zach Britton is going to be the missing piece in the bullpen, now there is no need to force Aroldis Chapman because we are talking about who was the closer for the Baltimore Orioles for a long time and the same who was the closer for the Yankees early in the season when Chapman was serving his suspension.

Ford is a player who needs long-term opportunities in a team where he has less pressure and more at-bats.

Here the report: