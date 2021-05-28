Yankees Activate Giancarlo Stanton; down to Estevan Florial

The Yankees from New York activated the tolter Giancarlo stanton and they lowered Estevan Florial to the Minor Leagues of the MLB.

Manager Aaron Boone said the 325 million dollar man has made successful progress in his recovery and at any point in this series he may be activated.

For this Friday in the series against the Detroit Tigers, Giancarlo stantonis ready to return as third bat of the Yankees.

When Stanton was put on the disabled list he was in his offensive prime, now he hopes to pick himself up and pick up where he left off.

Here the report:

Prior to tonight’s game, the @Yankees reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton (# 27) from the 10-day injured list. – Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 28, 2021

Following today’s doubleheader, the @Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned “27th man” RHP Nick Nelson to Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre.

• Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre. – Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 28, 2021

While Estevan Florial barely played a game where he went 3-for-1 with a strikeout and single, his defense looked flawless, however, for Yankees It is not yet time to raise him to the Major Leagues on a stable basis.