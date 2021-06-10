Yankees ace Gerrit Cole admitted he uses substances on the ball, while slugger Pete Alonso blamed MLB



Cole, third in strikeouts in the Major Leagues, put himself in the eye of the storm with his statements.

Photo: David Berding / .

Gerrit cole, ace of the New York Yankees, increased the controversy regarding the use of illegal substances to improve ball grip when throwing. The pitcher was questioned about it and did not deny having used a substance to profit from it. For his part, the slugger Pete alonso, of the New York Mets, was more direct: accused MLB of tampering with balls.

A reporter asked Cole if he has ever used Spider Tack, glue used to improve grip. The Yankees star, third in strikeouts in MLB, gave an outspoken response: “Oh… I don’t know how to answer this, to be honest.He pointed out with apparent doubt.

He added that many traditions have been passed down from generation to generation, and that if MLB wants to legislate more substances, the conversation is possible. Justification?

Gerrit Cole on if he ever used Spider Tack while pitching: “I don’t quite know how to answer that, to be honest… If MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that’s a conversation that we can have” pic.twitter.com/2fR1AUeOQX – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 8, 2021

Cole, amid the controversy, pitched six innings on Wednesday, allowing 2 runs and striking out 9 opponents in the Yankees’ 6-9 win over Minnesota.

He had a chance to show Josh Donaldson what it was made of. Donaldson hinted that on his last outing he hadn’t been as effective because perhaps he was trying to hide his use of grip-enhancing substances. Gerrit Cole struck out him twice.

This Gerrit Cole staredown of Josh Donaldson after striking him out is epic. Donaldson recently said he would be exposing all of the pitchers who are using foreign substances to pitch and subsequently singled out Cole. pic.twitter.com/fr5MhDLtSn – Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 10, 2021

Pete Alonso blamed MLB

In order to Pete alonso, home runner for the Mets, pitchers have no responsibility. In fact, he asked that pitchers be allowed to use whatever substances they want to control the ball. Your concerns are generated by MLB.

“I think the biggest concern is that MLB manipulates the balls every year, depending on free agents or advanced players in their refereeing.“, He affirmed.

It was a criticism of the change of balls every year, a fact that does not happen in other disciplines, which forces players to adapt, especially pitchers. He prefers pitchers to have control of the ball to reduce the risk of accidents like the one experienced by Kevin Pillar, who was hit by a 97 mph fastball.

Pete Alonso was asked if MLB is doing the right thing by cracking down on pitchers using illegal substances. His response: “Absolutely not… whatever they want to use to control the ball, let them use it.” (via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/VdtAhs2kk5 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 9, 2021

In search of a more solid corroboration, the reporter asked Alonso if the players talk about the change of the balls and consider him like him: “It is a fact. Yes, the players have talked about it. It’s not a coincidence, it’s definitely something they (MLB) do“, He concluded.

The MLB has settled on its rules about the use of substances to improve grip. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney report, officials will check pitchers between 8 and 10 times per game, in order to verify whether or not they use “foreign substances.”