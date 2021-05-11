Yankees: Aaron Judge hit his eighth homer of the 2021 season (Video)

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, made her feel quick against the Tampa Bay Rays, hitting her eighth homer of the 2021 season in Big leagues (MLB).

In the very first inning, Aaron Judge ahead of the Yankees with a superb home run through Tropicana Field’s center field, which was his eighth hit from four corners this season. Big leagues.

Luis Patiño was a victim in this opportunity of Judge, being a hit at the first pitch and that served so that the Yankees took the lead 1-0 at the start of this game against the Rays at home.

The Colombian pitcher left that straight to the outfielder of the Yankees and this unleashed his power to take her out of the line through center field and send her eighth home run in the current season of the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

It should be noted that in the last 13 games of the Yankees, “El Juez” had a 22-2 record with 13 strikeouts., signifying that home run his exit from an offensive slump.

That home run of Judge He reached 419 feet and went 106.4 miles per hour, a huge blow from this player that Yankees they want like this, a performer with the wood to achieve positive results in the MLB.

Thanks to that hit, Judge reached 19 towed in the current campaign of the Yankees, that being his 28th hit in 111 at-bats.