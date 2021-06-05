YANKEES: Aaron Judge hit his 14th home run of the season against the Red Sox

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, handed down a sentence with a homerun to the Red Sox and reached 14 in the current season of the Big leagues (MLB), being just three hits behind leaders Ronald Acuña Jr, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

By the height of the sixth inning, Yankees were able to open their board to the Red Sox thanks to a tremendous home run from his outfielder Aaron Judge, who reached 50 hits for life before this organization in the Big leagues.

Nathan Eovaldi was the victim of this new home run by Judge, since it left in the zone of power of the gardener of the Yankees a straight at 97 miles per hour and this sent it to fly towards its opposite band to arrive at 15 in the present MLB 2021.

Judge continues to have a career MLB a great production before Red Sox and here was proof of it, since thanks to that hit the Yankees they started a three-run streak to momentarily put up five runs for two.

Here’s the home run:

That home run reached 368 feet and had an exit velocity of 111.4 miles per hour, a truly superb smash from “The Judge” of the Yankees.

Now, Judge hit thanks to that home run against Red Sox to .292, with 56 hits and 30 RBIs in just over 190 at-bats in the batting box.