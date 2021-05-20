YANKEES: Aaron Boone’s words to Corey Kluber’s no-hitter in Texas

The manager of the Yankees from New York, Aaron boone, did not hesitate to declare at the end of the feat of Corey kluber, who followed a new no-hitter in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Corey kluber sealed the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 season Big leagues and after the victory of the Yankees, Aaron boone He spoke very excitedly about this feat and how he felt throughout the game against the Texas Rangers.

“Corey has come here and has taken hold of our culture, welcomed into the clubhouse, loved by all. I’m excited for him and his story, and what happened, ”he said. Aaron Boone.

What’s more, Boone He confessed in a very emotional way that he lived in a great way all that victory of the Yankees, but he commented on what it was like to live the last moment of the game where Kluber got into the history of the MLB with that monticular jewel.

"I had butterflies in that ninth inning, I'm getting a little emotional now … what a performance, what can you say"

“I had butterflies in that ninth inning, I’m getting a little emotional now … What a performance, what can you say,” added the helmsman of the Yankees.

Corey kluber joined George Mogridge (1917), Sad Sam Jones (1923), Mount Pearson (1938), Allie Reynolds (1951), Allie Reynolds (1951). Don Larsen (1956), Dave Righetti (198), Jim Abott (1993), Dwight Gooden (1996), David Wells (1998) and Cono Davis (1999) as the pitchers of the Yankees on getting a no-hitter in the Big leagues.

"I turned to him before the 8th… I was telling him who I wanted up. And he gave me a look like" shut up and walk away ". I thought he was gonna punch me" Aaron Boone said fill-in pitching coach Mike Harkey didn't want to hear anything about taking Corey Kluber out

The performance of this right-handed pitcher of the Yankees It was nine innings, where he struck out nine and walked only against his former team, the Rangers.