Yangel Herera: new positive case for covid-19 in La Liga de España | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The Venezuelan from Granada C.F. Yangel Herrera tested positive for covid-19.

Granada Football Club

Photo:



Taken from Twitter: @granadafc

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 9, 2020, 01:19 p.m.

After the measure that authorized the return to training in Spain under the strict rules of the protocol, the clubs began their return to practice by performing covid-19 tests on each member of their team. After learning the results, a new player tested positive and was immediately isolated and placed under medical review.

I don’t know

Granada C.F. He announced that the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera tested positive for the coronavirus medical examination that was carried out on the entire staff, and after learning the result, the footballer has been quarantined at home, and awaits further tests to return to training. .

The Venezuelan midfielder is asymptomatic and is the only player in the squad who tested positive after performing the test, according to Diario Ideal newspaper.

Herrera, along with Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) and Remiro (Real Sociedad), are the three cases that La Liga has reported as positive, after the tests carried out on the return to individual practices.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.