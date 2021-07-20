Yanet García wishes you good morning with this flirty photograph | Instagram

The beauty ex weather girl Yanet Garcia managed to raise the temperature of her millions of followers with a flirty photograph with which she welcomed another week of the month of July, since we are already halfway there.

The former weather girl shared a taste of her exclusive content and on her official Instagram account she delighted her fans this morning.

Yanet García, the famous “weather girl” continues with the project of her exclusive content page and this time she gave her Instagram followers a “taste” of what is to come, with a flirty photograph on the beach.

Through his official Instagram account, the model, health coach and fan of the UANL Tigers, shared a photo in which she appears posing with a flirty black swimsuit and full body, however, it leaves a lot of exposed skin leaving very little to the imagination.

As expected, the publication of the Monterrey It caused madness in social networks, since so far the photo has more than 30 thousand likes and was filled with comments where its fans praise its beauty.

It should be noted that in recent days, Yanet García has been sharing some of the content that he is preparing to launch on his exclusive site, which has generated great expectations in the audience.

Morning “, the model wrote in the publication.

For several years, the famous Mexican influencer Yanet García has been a trend on all the news portals of the entertainment world.

A couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to his more than 13 million fans.

That’s where he shares training videos as well as promoting various body care food products.

In addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

The popularity of Yanet García in his official accounts is really surprising since every time he makes a publication his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure as well as everything he shares in them .

As you can see, he has worked intensely in recent weeks, while preparing the content he publishes on his OnlyFans profile, however he does not forget his followers on Instagram.