Yanet García wishes you a nice morning with her flirtation

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García is a sensation in the internet world where she has millions of followers to this day, as she constantly delights them with new content on her social networks.

Yanet García has been in the spotlight for a couple of months, in fact, since she launched her platform OnlyFans.

As you can see, the host is extremely focused on her new stage in which she is launching her OnlyFans account.

However, in her official Instagram account, the Mexican only publicly shares previews of the exclusive content that you can enjoy by joining her exclusive page, sharing only as a preview so that you can know a little of what you could find in case of doing that monthly payment.

Such is the case of this last photograph that was shared yesterday by herself in which she decided to share one of her photographs, perhaps the most covered but with which she said good morning to her millions of fans.

It should be noted that Yanet García, assured that his OnlyFans page is a success thanks to his fans, however, he clarified that they are bold photographs in which they will not find p0rn0graphy or d3snud0s.

In addition, the host announced that she has been on the platform for a month that allows her to have a more intimate connection with her followers, who pay a monthly fee to have access to the material she offers.

The host of the program “Hoy” along with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, rose to fame on television by becoming the girl of the Televisa news weather, captivating viewers with her beauty.

The truth is that Yanet García has gained so much popularity within Mexico with his impressive physique, which has come to add thousands of followers on his social networks, becoming the figure of several advertising campaigns.

García was born on November 15, 1990 and his career began in Monterrey, his hometown, then in 2013 he participated in the casting of Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León, which is the previous contest to the Nuestra Belleza México national contest, but he had no luck.

In 2015, she rose to fame as the ‘Weather Girl’ for being in charge of the meteorological service section in the program “‘Gente Regia”‘ belonging to the Televisa group.

As a result of this, Yanet García’s videos began to be shared on social networks, their popularity growing exponentially. In addition to her talent, because of her incredible body she is considered the perfect woman.