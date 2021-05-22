Yanet García upsets her fans with a translucent and lace outfit

Yanet García, the model, coach and former weather girl on Televisa, enchanted her followers through her social networks, giving them a “taste” of the content she is creating for her official site.

Through his Instagram account, Yanet García published a preview of a photo session for his exclusive content page, for which he went to New York City for a couple of days.

The beautiful model and Mexican presenter posed with a daring translucent pink outfit, which highlighted her worked curves and with which she managed to get more than 491 thousand “likes” in the post.

For a couple of weeks, Yanet García “debuted” on the famous exclusive content page “Only Fans”, for which she traveled to New York City to work on material for her followers.

