Yanet García unleashes the ‘madness’ wearing her charms in ‘spicy’ photo

Yanet Garcia, the former presenter and girl from the middle climate Televisa, He has returned to do his thing on social networks, by leaving his tremendous beauty and charms in view of his loyal followers.

Via Instagram, the Mexican influencer spread the image where she appears posing in the most sensual with a translucent green set, without leaving her attributes to the imagination of the fans.

This publication has obtained more than 246 thousand likes and more than 1,100 comments from its more than 13 million followers on Instagram, where it shows its great admiration for the private life of the former member of the program ‘Today‘Yanet García.

A few weeks ago, the brand new Mexican model Yanet García launched her personal account on the platform ‘Only Fans‘, where you share exclusive content that only your loyal subscribers will be able to enjoy and see.

