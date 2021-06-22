Yanet García unleashes the madness of his fans with a recent photo | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to set fire to social networks with this set that will undoubtedly leave you speechless, because with it it shows her heart-stopping anatomy which is very well worked.

The truth is that the beauty of the actress is more than remarkable, since the fittest girl on Instagram continues to steal sighs from her followers every day with spicy photographs that she shares from her official Instagram account.

Yanet lets us see every part of her daily life on this famous social network and although she continues to inspire us not to put aside our exercise routines, this time the influencer once again captivated her admirers with a photograph where she left very little for the imagination, and all thanks to one of the most attractive sets of l3nc3ría we’ve seen to this day.

In her latest Instagram post, the beautiful driver posed in 1nt3r1or clothes wearing a quite striking outfit, which aroused sighs from her fans and the compliments were not long in coming.

When you really want something, the whole universe conspires in helping you to achieve it, “the model wrote in the post.

It should be noted that the pieces are made with pink tulle that make the perfect duo with the cut of her garments, since the high part fits at her waist, marking her iron abdomen.

Another very interesting point of their clothing are the embroidered details that they have in the area of ​​the bra and near the abdomen, since it gives a very transparent effect.

With this photo he undoubtedly broke the barrier of 300 thousand likes, and this is how Yanet encourages us to see a new friend in the l3nc3ría to welcome him to that s3xy side that lives within us.

And if that wasn’t enough, Garcia also shared a video in which she appears performing a leg routine and her rear charms on a pulley machine, wearing a top and tight patterned leggings that reveal how good her famous attributes look.

On the other hand, Yanet García, better known as “the weather girl”, became popular when she made her television debut in the Televisa Monterrey program “Gente Regia”.

The woman began to have thousands of followers and that is how she came to the eyes of producers in Mexico City who launched her on the Hoy program.

The young woman originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León currently has more than 13 million followers on her Instagram account where she continuously shares content from her daily life and mostly shows the exuberant body that she has achieved through exercise.

Yanet García was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León on the 14th of the year 1990 and it was in this city where she began her career in the artistic medium, achieving her popular nickname “the weather girl” without knowing that in a short time she would be known worldwide.