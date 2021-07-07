Yanet García unleashes passions in lace bodysuit and transparencies

Yanet Garcia is a true specialist in always delighting her followers on social networks with images in which she wastes sensuality with striking garments that leave more than one with their mouths open.

This Tuesday, the former climate girl of the program ‘Hoy’, took the opportunity to unleash low passions by appearing posing in an image, sheathed with a lace bodysuit and transparencies that barely covers her shapely legs and hips, in addition to the garment he let see part of his “breasts”.

“I won’t GIVE UP !!!! ✨ ”, the postcard reads that in a few hours it has managed to add more than 155 thousand likes and an avalanche of compliments.

“Wonderful 😍”, “Great body 🔥🔥” and “The woman of my dreams ❤️”, are some of the compliments that they wrote to the young woman.

Days before, Yanet García also grabbed spotlights with a photograph in which he allowed himself to be admired using a tiny set of lingerie pink, from New York.

