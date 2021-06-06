Yanet García unleashes madness by showing off her tremendous rear in the pool

Yanet García, the former member of Televisa’s morning show ‘Today‘continues to dazzle her great talent outside the television forums, revealing the great beauty that she retains her loyal fans.

Via Instagram, the former Climate Girl released a video showing herself inside the pool enjoying the summer heat and revealing her tremendous rear in a brown swimsuit.

This publication has received close to 80 thousand likes and close to 500 comments from his more than 13 million followers on Instagram, evidencing his desire for the Mexican influencer Yanet García.

Since weeks ago, Yanet García has surprised her group of fans in the digital world by being the new member of the ‘Onlyfans‘, where you share the best content in exclusive photos and videos.

