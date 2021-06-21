Yanet García unleashes low passions by posing in red lace lingerie and transparencies

Yanet Garcia He again unleashed low passions on social networks and left his admirers speechless with a sexy image in which he shows off his turned charms.

This Sunday, the former climate girl from the ‘Hoy’ program, took advantage of her Instagram account to show off her spectacular anatomy through a photo where she can be admired modeling in a window, dressed in a red lace and see-through lingerie set that only covers the most intimate to avoid censorship.

“When you really want something, the whole universe conspires to help you achieve it ‘✨💫”, he wrote as an epigraph on the postcard that in just a few hours has unleashed more than 246 thousand’ likes’ and a thousand comments.

As if that were not enough, Yanet García also uploaded a video in which she appears performing a routine for legs and buttocks on a pulley machine, wearing a top and tight patterned leggings that show how good her famous attributes look.

