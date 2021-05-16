Yanet García teaches the “stuffed animal” in his OnlyFans, they say

Yanet García teaches the “stuffed animal” in her OnlyFans, they say | Instagram

One of the fans of the beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García has dedicated herself to sharing some photographs of her from her OnlyFans account in which she shares much more level content, being even more everyone’s impression.

Garcia recently boasted in his official Instagram account that he is still in the “creative process” for his content in OnlyFans.

However, despite the strong criticism that Yanet García received for the content of her OnlyFans, which, according to several users, was the same thing she shared on Instagram, the host was unperturbed and boasted on Instagram that she is still in the “process creative “for said platform.

It may interest you: Tremendous delicacy! They filter photos of Yanet García and her OnlyFans

This time we will show you a photograph in which I pose with a whole set of white l3nc3ria with which I highlight its enormous front charms.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCIA.

It should be noted that a few days ago, they leaked several photographs of “The weather girl” that seem to be from her OnlyFans page.

In the screenshots, you can see the influencer sporting several extremely small outfits, there is even an image on a bathtub that shows her entire back, covering where it ends with just a few soap bubbles.

After the criticism, the host uploaded a small video on her official Instagram account, in the middle of the creative process, in an apartment in New York, of the material that will be uploaded to the platform and wrote.

Creating exclusive content with lots of love for you at @onlyfans. Thank you team !!! “.

It may interest you: To win the Hoy Program? They point to Venga La Alegría de robo

It is worth mentioning that at the time, Yanet explained that the materials that she would share on the private platform would not be of a p0rn0 nature, as some of her fans expected.

She explained that she only seeks to separate facets of life, one on the s3xy side and on the other her healthy life materials and of course also as a businesswoman, for which she received advice to open her account.

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, starting her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This is how in Mexico the program titled Gente Regia was popularized by her appearances as a climate presenter, the same that screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa. .

As you may recall, it was on April 18, Yanet García opened her OnlyFans account and it was a success, even a show magazine said that she had already earned about 800 thousand pesos and broke a record in terms of the number of subscribers.

So far, Yanet García has a total of 45 publications in his OnlyFans account, to have access to exclusive photos and videos you must pay a monthly fee of $ 20, almost 400 pesos.

It may interest you: Flirty and sporty, Maribel Guardia shows off her silhouette

And although his followers sent applause and wished him the best for this project, there were some who expressed their discontent because he does not publish on that social network what they would like to see.

Wow ”,“ Gorgeous ”,“ If you don’t show anything on OnlyFans, it’s not worth paying for ”,“ Really? Is that why they pay? “,” I adore her! I send you only positive vibes “,” It looks incredible “and” The same as always “were some of the comments.

Nowadays, the topic of opening an OnlyFans account has taken over the conversation, since there have already been quite a few success stories that have gone viral in the world of social networks about undertaking on this platform that to date Today it continues to generate conflicting opinions in society.

It is worth mentioning that OnlyFans is a social network that gained relevance during the health contingency and in which users subscribe to be able to enjoy photos and videos of their favorite creators, which may include somewhat risque content.