Yanet García shows off her rear with a tiny bikini from a balcony

Between her sensuality and marked personality, Yanet Garcia He knows exactly how to win over his nearly 14 million Instagram fans through fiery posts that always turn heads.

This Wednesday, the former weather girl from the program ‘Hoy’, uploaded an image where she can be seen posing on her back on a balcony in New York, clad in a tiny black bikini with which she showed off her shapely legs and her spectacular rear.

As expected, the postcard of the curvilinear has managed to collect more than 167 thousand ‘likes’ and an avalanche of good comments.

“Spectacular beauty ❤️😍”, “What a beautiful sunset and more with that postcard” and “Delicious woman 🤤🤤” were some of the compliments for the young woman.

As if that were not enough, Yanet García also uploaded a fun video in which, together with the fitness model Jen Selter, they appear showing off their anatomies with tight and colorful swimsuits.

