Yanet García shows off her rear with a photograph in a tiny string swimsuit

The presenter and model Yanet García, surprised her followers on social media by showing off their rear, with a daring photograph in a tiny black string swimsuit on Mexican beaches.

On this occasion, Yanet García shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 300 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

The presenter of the magazine program “Hoy” of the Televisa network, became known for her participation as the weather girl of this television station, gaining great popularity in Mexico and the United States.

Yanet García currently has a large number of followers on her social networks, which is why she has been the image of different advertising campaigns and currently has her Only Fans page.

