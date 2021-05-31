Yanet García shows off her rear with a hot video in a fishnet suit

The Mexican presenter Yanet García of the chain Televisa, he boasted to his followers in social media her hardworking rearguard, with a hot video in a fishnet suit, which has led her to gain great popularity.

On this occasion Yanet García shared this video on his official Instagram account, giving just a preview of what they can see if they sign up on his Only Fans page, adding more than 140 thousand likes.

The host of the program “Hoy” along with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, rose to fame on television by becoming the weather girl for Televisa newscasts, captivating viewers with her beauty.

Yanet García has gained so much popularity within Mexico with her impressive physique, which has reached thousands of followers on her social networks, becoming the figure of several advertising campaigns.

