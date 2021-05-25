Yanet García shows off her curves in tiny lingerie for her exclusive content on OnlyFans

Yanet Garcia He wanted to fulfill one of his fantasies for his Instagram followers by publishing a photo session impregnated with sensuality to promote his exclusive content on OnlyFans.

A few hours ago, the so-called “Weather Girl” uploaded a video in which she can be admired modeling for the camera in a luxurious apartment, wearing a set of tiny black lace lingerie, that left a good part of his legs of temptation and his shapely rear guard.

“There are 2 days left for you to enjoy all the exclusive content we made from New York 🗽❤️ Subscribe to my @onlyfans and enjoy it !!! Thank you @mo_newyork @dievkophoto @dievko @rafaelarroyo @vicoguadarrama @enricobompani @ carlosdeanda20 @chaviv_hair @yanetgarciahealthcoach ✨ “, wrote the also actress at the bottom of the infamous clip that at the moment has more than one million 213 thousand views.

Previously, Yanet García took the opportunity to say good morning to his more than 13.8 million fans, with a postcard in which he appears wearing another pink outfit, where the transparencies left little to the imagination.

The young woman promises to upload high-impact material to the famous platform. And for a few weeks, he has been in charge of giving small previews of what awaits his subscribers.