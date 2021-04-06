Yanet García shows off her attributes posing in the bathtub and without anything on top

The beautiful model and Mexican instagram, Yaneth García, returned to social networks with the temperature at a thousand with one of her hot photos, on this occasion, posing as more flirtatious without any garment on and only covered with the foam of his bathtub, causing the immediate reaction of his millions of followers.

With a big smile on the postcard, Yanet García posed in the most fun and playful way in the foam of a bathtub, revealing her most tender and natural side with a collected hairstyle.

Also read: Brenda Zambrano shows off her enormous charms and winks at Cruz Azul

“Taking care of yourself is the most powerful way to start taking care of others,” Yaneth posted.

Yenth’s photo caught his followers, who left burning messages for the beautiful fan of the UANL Tigers, who has lived in the United States for some time with her partner, Lewis Howes.

WHO IS YANET GARCÍA?

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

In Mexico, the program titled Gente Regia became popular due to her appearances as a climate presenter, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

His fame has grown in recent years thanks to social platforms, where he usually shares eating tips and exercise routines, because through these bases he has achieved a great transformation in his physique.

Yanet was romantically related to Douglas ‘Faze Censor’ Martin, a professional gamer.

Also read: Yulieth Torres gets wet to lower the heat and shows her more ‘naughty’ side

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: