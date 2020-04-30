Yanet García shows his rear with a large amount of money | Instagram

The driver and former weather girl Yanet García showed her great rear offering a large amount of money to his followers on Instagram as a good cause for these difficult times.

Despite the fact that it was a donation campaign, the fitness girl did not stop delighting her followers, as she put foreground its tremendous rear guard.

It was through his official account of Instagram that the mounted woman shared a photograph where she appears with a military pants that perfectly highlights its attributes, a cap and a black crop top.

This is a dynamic to give away money distributing 5 thousand dollars among 10 people who need it and participate in their giveaway.

In these difficult times we want to help everyone. So we have come together to give $ 500 usd to 10 families, for a total of $ 5,000, “he wrote in the publication.

And although she started doing it for a good act and her big heart, the host has received enough criticismWell, they tell you to donate that money to a good cause, or to give it to those who really need it, and not to those who share a publication.

Wouldn’t it be better to donate to a foundation or buy groceries and give away in the most marginal neighborhoods where they don’t have Instagram and much less do they know you? “They commented.

Upon seeing these comments, García clarified that can do both without any problem and that everyone who can participate in social programs.

While he obviously had quite good comments, and even two days after starting the dynamic, he has more than 400 thousand likes.

You are a beautiful friend, you don’t stop helping, that’s beautiful! “Replied a friend of the driver.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García currently has more than 13 million followersSo winning this giveaway will be a challenge.

.