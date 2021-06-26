Yanet García shows her charms with tiny garments in red

Showing off her slim figure and her most beautiful attributes, the beautiful former host of the Televisa program Hoy, Yanet Garcia, heated the spirits of his millions of fans in social media by hanging a spicy photograph in which he posed wearing a tiny set of clothes in red color.

With my hand raised and leaning against a wall, Yanet Garcia She showed her slim silhouette and tiny waist in a red interior set with lace fabric.

Yanet’s publication was a success, managing to stir up her almost 14 million followers on this social network, drawing compliments from men and women who have her as an example and motivation in their fitness life.

In less than 15 minutes, the publication of the former “weather girl” had already exceeded 20 thousand likes and accumulated hundreds of comments, the vast majority in a positive tone, because the Monterrey woman has known how to win the affection of her great community.

Currently, García is trying his luck with a private account on the Onlyfans platform, where he posts exclusive material and of a higher tone than in his open social networks, but this has not meant that he abandons his loyal fans, leaving the occasional wink like this flirtatious postcard.

