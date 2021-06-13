Yanet García reveals that she met her partner thanks to the networks | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl e influencer Yanet García has announced that she met her boyfriend Lewis Howes, thanks to an application and as expected, this fact surprised her millions of followers quite a bit.

It all happened a couple of months ago on his official Instagram account; There the host decided to answer questions from her fans, when she was asked about Howes.

One of them said “where did you meet your boyfriend?”, To which the model also responded using a cute emoji that was on “Instagram”.

And according to the little they have disclosed about their relationship, both met in July 2018 and then made their relationship official in May 2019.

It should be noted that Lewis is a former American football player and businessman, who has managed to conquer the heart of the beautiful driver who is living the best time of her life, since she is an influencer.

Yanet García enjoyed being single, after separating from her ex-boyfriend Douglas until she met Lewis, apparently after signing her book The school of greatness, a moment that the host shared through Twittter.

