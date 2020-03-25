Yanet García reveals how she looked 10 years ago and her change thanks to the gym | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Yanet García, who became famous for being the weather girl TODAY, used to show off her charms, however, this time she decided to share how she got them, in a photograph where she appears 10 years ago and a current one.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The young woman decided to reveal her secrets and also to invite her fans to work on her dreams.

The young woman published a before and after to motivate her fans, so she also added a text where she says: “Every decision you make, from what you eat to what you do with your free time, will make you what you will be tomorrow , and the day after tomorrow “, begins by stressing the importance of our decisions.

You may also be interested: Celia Lora in a bra shows her chest from her home for a daring Instagram photo

For this, he recommends that we keep our eyes on our objectives and fight day by day: “Observe what you want and start becoming that person. Enjoy the process a lot because every day you will be closer to your goal. Be patient because the results will take time but They will be worth it. Do not give up that if I have been able to, you can also achieve it. Do it for yourself, for yourself and for your health, “he added.

In conclusion, he shared that it is the best thing that has happened to him in life: “The most beautiful thing that has allowed me to lead a healthy life goes beyond a beautiful body, is to feel good about myself. Focus, work hard, believe in yourself and do not allow anyone to tell you that it is NOT possible “, as the young woman demonstrates by example.

Read also: Demi Rose shows her complete figure from her bed and turns on Instagram

All this she did to invite her fans to join her online training sessions, since Yanet considers that in these times of quarantine it is super important to exercise and stay as healthy as possible, so she instructs those who join their plan.

In the photography of 10 years ago we can see how she does not have the attributes that today have made her one of the most liked and loved women in Mexico, since she has fans, so many that on Instagram she has more than 13 million of followers.

Since he began his exercise journey, he has shared his evolution in his body through his Instagram account thanks to a good diet and good training routines.

.