Yanet García returns to Hoy with exercise routine at home and advice | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Yanet García, who became famous for being the weather girl TODAY before, used to boast her charms on her social networks, however, this time she returned to the Hoy program to give some tips for quarantine and a simple routine of exercises for your fans.

The young woman decided to share one of her personal exercise routines at home and also stressed that it can be done in such a simple way and even with your pets or children, so she considers that there are no excuses.

The young woman appeared in a video call on the program Hoy in which she shared that she is in Los Angeles and that almost everything is closed, so she invited everyone to take care of ourselves and stay home.

He even introduced us to his puppy and commented that if we have pets we could do these exercises with them or even with children, something that makes it super useful because in these days of social distancing it is a perfect time to start moving, indoors.

Yaner shared several exercises, with which we can train the legs and buttocks mainly, since they are her specialty and she focuses on that most of the time, since they are her main attraction, apart from her talent as a driver and now influencer. .

The young woman invites her fans to join her online training sessions, since Yanet considers that in these quarantine times it is super important to exercise and stay as healthy as possible, so she instructs those who join her plan. .

recently shared a photograph from 10 years ago, where we can see how she does not have the attributes that today have made her one of the most liked and loved women in Mexico, since she has fans, so many that on Instagram she has more than 13 million followers.

Since he began his exercise journey, he has shared his evolution in his body through his Instagram account thanks to a good diet and good training routines.

