Yanet García remains without a boyfriend, but keeps her fiery OnlyFans



Yanet García.

Photo: Yanet García / Selfie

Through their Instagram stories Yanet Garcia confirmed to her audience that she is a single woman. He emphatically answered no, when a follower asked him if he had a partner. The reasons why the former Hoy weather girl left behind her relationship with former professional athlete Lewis Howes are currently unknown.

Some believe that the reason for their breakup may be due to the fact that the model has entered the world of OnlyFans. Through his Instagram page his followers can visit his page: onlyfans.com/iamyanetgarcia To access his private content you have to pay around $ 20 dollars a month.

For now Yanet García stays with her OnlyFans, but remains single. At the moment it is known that the young woman has deleted the photographs she previously had with her ex on Instagram. He has not deleted the photos with the Mexican. Could it be that he is waiting to win her back?

