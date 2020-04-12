The old weather girl has seen the singer’s dress open and expose all the sensuality of her legs

Maribel Guardia Posed with sensuality and elegance on Instagram. For this she was exposed in a white dress with subtle transparencies.

“Isolated today! So that when we meet again, no one is missing #makeup and #picture @mexicanmakeupartist 🙏🏼 # yomequedoencasa #quedateencasa and we trust God 🙏🏼 ”, the actress wrote next to the image, and that is that the singer as many long for the moment in which the quarantine reaches its end.

The young actress Africa Zavala also reacted to the photograph and commented: “Divine”, along with the photo. Another celebrity who has not been able to remain silent before the image of Maribel Guardia is Yanet García, who left as her only comment a face with hearts 😍 for the famous singer and actress of Costa Rican origin.

More than 101 thousand people liked this Maribel post, and her fans even dedicate sweet words to her: “Lady so pretty and beautiful in her feelings ”.

