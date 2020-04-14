The driver shared with her Instagram followers how to get in shape with the help of a ball

For Yanet García There are no excuses, and he shows his social media followers that training from home in quarantine is possible.

With a sexy video that she shared on her official Instagram account, the fitness girl set the example for her 13.2 million followers, who showed them how to exercise their legs, buttocks and abdomen using only a ball.

In the video that has been played more than 100,000 times, he is seen wearing tight pink leggings with which he trained his shapely rear guard on a blue ball.

Thanks to the video, Yanet He confirmed that she is a queen of social networks, where she daily shares videos and photographs during the trainings that she performs from her home during the voluntary isolation that several countries go through.

A few days ago, who was also surprised by the beauty of the driver was her boyfriend Lewis Howes, Who when watching a video of the famous trainings, simply remained with his mouth open before tremendous movements made by the statuesque actress.

