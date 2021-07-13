Yanet García raises the temperature with a white negligee | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to raise the temperature once again with a tremendous negligee in heart attack white with which he won endless comments, compliments and compliments from his millions of followers.

Yanet García, known as one of the best influencers Mexican women, she wore a flirty garment with transparency that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

There is no doubt that the so-called weather girl is one of the most active Mexican women on social networks and she loves to pose very suggestive with attractive clothes and this time, she was no exception.

And is that as you can notice, at conductive She loves to show off her curvy figure and that leaves little to the imagination.

On this occasion, Yanet García gave an incredible and ardent gift to her more than 13 million fans on the Instagram social network, posing with a white lace negligee with many transparencies.

The publication to date has reached more than 450 thousand ‘likes’ and thousands of comments flattering his figure.

It should be noted that the flirty garment has a part of the torso uncovered, and leaves very little to the imagination.

The beautiful Mexican actress is accustomed to her millions of admirers to show off her later charms, which is one of the main characteristics and physical attractions.

However, on this occasion, the beautiful influencer poses like a queen, achieving thousands of compliments.

In addition, the lace with white flowers covers a part of her body and her neck is surrounded by a delicate white ribbon, which makes her look more attractive.

Over time, she has been characterized by posing very flirtatious in her photographs and showing off her curvy figure with few or very close clothes.

Yanet shares with her fans on her official Instagram account photographs of her exercise routines, which keep her in shape, which is demonstrated in each of her attractive photos and videos that she shares daily.

As you may remember, for more than a month the weather girl opened her page on OnlyFans, which has been her priority, however, she has not left her almost 14 million followers abandoned on her Instagram account either.

So your fans on Instagram should not worry, since the Weather Girl will continue to raise the temperature to the maximum in the social network.

In fact, in one of her recent photographs, the beautiful Mexican driver posed with red 1nt3rior clothes.

And as is his custom, I manage to turn on social networks with a very suggestive pose, where he shows his rear.

It should be noted that the photograph so far has more than 190,000 likes and a series of compliments for the Mexican.

And although Yanet is not currently on Mexican television, she continues to accumulate thousands of followers on social networks and on her ‘Only Fans’ account, where she has become one of the spoiled ones.