Yanet García raises the temperature with a photo in a lace bodysuit and translucent fabric

Yanet Garcia made his millions of followers sigh on social networks with his most recent photo, as the beautiful model and fan of the UANL Tigres, posed sitting in a bathtub, wearing a daring and flirty lace bodysuit in blue color and translucent fabric, revealing some details of his shapely figure.

With her legs together, her hands on her knees and a look of the most ‘tender’, Yanet García raised the temperature among her fans, highlighting the comment of her personal trainer, Jen Selter, with whom she has shared some photo shoots over the days past.

García’s publication was a success among his millions of fans, because in just 20 minutes he had already reached 50 thousand likes and a large number of comments, most of them praising the beauty of the former weather girl and host of the Hoy program on Televisa.

Currently, Yanet García is living in New York, United States, where Lewis Howes lived, with whom he would have ended his relationship because he could not bear jealousy over the spicy publications of the model.

In addition to the publications on Instagram, Yanet García has a private account on the Onlyfans platform where he usually posts more daring material, one of the alleged reasons for the couple to end their relationship.

Yanet García herself confirmed her breakup a few days ago, when in one of her Instagram stories she was questioned if she still had a boyfriend, responding with a resounding NO.

