Yanet García raises passions with a tiny pink lace outfit

The former host of the show Today from Televisa and a fan of the UANL Tigres in the Liga MX, Yanet García, continues to revolutionize social networks with its flirty photographs and this Thursday was no exception, as the popular ‘Weather Girl’ dazzled with her beauty by posing with a pink outfit and lace fabric, leaving her followers amazed.

The Monterrey model once again showed off her attributes and enviable physique with a photograph that, apparently, belongs to the new session that Yanet García prepared in a New York location.

The photograph shows Yanet posing elegantly with the fuchsia pink outfit, highlighting the tan on her skin, a small taste of the material she prepared to display exclusively on her Onlyfans account.

The regiomontana had received some unfavorable comments from her fans, because since she opened the exclusive content account she had them somewhat forgotten with this type of wink on her open networks.

WHO IS YANET GARCÍA?

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

In Mexico, the program titled Gente Regia became popular for her appearances as a climate presenter, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

