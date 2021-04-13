Yanet García presumes to be one of the most beautiful women | Instagram

The model and former “weather girl” Yanet García recently boasted her tremendous figure on social networks causing the sighs of her millions of followers who do not stop flattering her in each of her publications.

Yanet García, the beautiful model, influencer and Mexican presenter, once again caused the madness through her social networks with what would be a preview of her new facet, debuting on an exclusive content page.

Through his official Instagram account, the Monterrey He shared a photograph in which he appears posing with a tiny black outfit that left his well-worked figure in view of all his followers.

It’s coming … ”Yanet wrote along with a couple of emojis.

As expected, his followers went crazy in the responses for what appears to be a taste of his debut on some adult content platform.

Even the also actress commented on one of the messages from a follower, which said “will we finally have that onlyfans?”, responding only with an emoji of eyes.

It is worth mentioning that previously, Yanet García had already given “tastes” of this through his networks, since recently he has been sharing many images and videos of photo sessions.

The truth is that since she appeared on television, the host Yanet García won the hearts of several viewers for her incredible beauty.

It should be noted that thousands of people filled her with praise, while others wished her good luck in her next television projects.

A few days ago, the former member of Multimedios was a trend in the main social networks, since she shared a photograph where she showed her spectacular curves with a white l3nc3ría.

Currently the host is already an influencer, who on her Instagram account has more than 13 million followers and for now registers two thousand 86 publications.

In this social network, he shows the passion he has for the world of modeling and shows the skills he has in front of the cameras.

As you may recall, the last program where Yanet García participated was in ‘Hoy’, which is broadcast every morning from Monday to Friday on the channel of the stars.

In this space she was one of the main conductors and daily shared space with Raúl Araiza, Jorge Van Rankin, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

Now, Yanet García takes advantage of her social networks to constantly promote a balanced diet and exercise, which helps her maintain an impact figure.

So if you still had doubts about whether or not to start improving your lifestyle, here you will find the answer.

In addition, not satisfied with having one of the fittest figures in Mexican entertainment, Yanet García is also a fashion fan and knows how to take trends to the highest level and take advantage of them to show off her beauty, just as she did recently.

As we mentioned before, the 30-year-old model also began her career as “the weather girl”, and became known in her native Monterrey for her statuesque figure, which has worked based on a healthy diet and routines. of exercise that he has said have allowed him to highlight his attributes.

Now, García has also ventured into the world of fitness by studying to be a health coach and recently also shared with his followers on Instagram an award he received as “Healthy Influencer of the Year”, which shows his passion for the topics health, sports and nutrition.