Yanet García It is a phenomenon of social networks with more than 13 million followers on Instagram. The well-known “climate girl” became famous for the dimensions of her rear guard by giving the state of the climate.

The digital star has known how to capitalize on her fame and after a few years on Televisa’s “Hoy” program, she moved to Los Angeles to live with her boyfriend.

Now the fitness girl surprised all her fans when she published a photo showing off her butt and many dollars. Yanet is inviting all his fans for a raffle where they will give away $ 5,000 dollars.

“In these difficult times we want to help everyone. So we have come together to give $ 500 to 10 families, for a total of $ 5,000 ⁣⁣, ”wrote the famous.

There is no doubt that Yanet is a master of social networks and knows how to attract attention.

View this post on Instagram WE HAVE GIVEAWAY !!!! 🎁🎉🎊⁣⁣⁣ (EVERYONE CAN PARTICIPATE) $ 5,000 Dollars 💵 🚨⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ In these difficult times we want to help everyone. That is why we have joined together to deliver $ 500 usd to 10 families, for a total of $ 5,000 ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ STEPS TO PARTICIPATE‼ ️⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 1. Enter @sorteorealcolombia ⁣⁣⁣ 2.Follow all accounts that @sorteorealcolombia follow ⁣⁣⁣ 3.Leave a comment on this photo and tag 2 friends (The more people you tag and comment the more chances you have to win. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ REMEMBER‼ ️⁣⁣⁣ ⁣DO NOT forget to follow all accounts that @sorteorealcolombia follows is the most important step !!! ⁣⁣⁣ LOTS OF LUCK 🍀 ⁣⁣⁣ Give The Giveaway begins on April 27 and ends on May 2, the same day the winner is chosen and through a live I’ll tell you the winners 😍⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ 🚨 $ 5000 GIVEAWAY‼ ️🎉🎊🎁 ⁣ ⁣ In these tough times, I want to give back! ⁣ We will be giving $ 500 USD to families, for a total of $ 5000 ⁣ HOW TO PARTICIPATE‼ ️ ⁣ ⁣ 1. Go to the page @ sorteorealcolombia⁣ 2. Follow ALL the accounts that @sorteorealcolombia follow ⁣ 3. Leave a comment on this photo and tag 2 friends (the more separate tags you do, the more chances you have to win) ⁣ ⁣ REMEMBER‼ ️ DO NOT forget to follow all the accounts @sorteorealcolombia follows , it’s the most important step. ⁣ GOOD LUCK! 🍀⁣ ⁣ Giveaway starts 27 of April and finished on May 2nd, we will choose the winner on the same day and announce them on here 😍 A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Apr 27, 2020 at 12:15 pm PDT

.