Yanet García opens her OnlyFans account – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Although Yanet García ‘La Chica del Clima’ who gained fame in the program ‘Hoy’, is no longer in front of the television cameras, the now nutrition student is venturing into the ‘OnlyFans’ platform.

“Hello, hello, I’m Yanet García and I invite you to see my exclusive content on OnlyFans”, was the message that Yanet left in her most recent Instagram post announcing that they can now find her on the platform.

This announcement surprised his admirers despite the fact that since November last year, Yanet threatened to create his profile on that platform where exclusive content is shared, so whoever wants to see its content must pay an amount.

Yanet García caused controversy because there were opinions divided by this decision of the former Televisa host.

Some thanked Yanet for having created her account and wrote to her, “It’s the best day of my life”, however there were others who criticized her and commented, “but we already saw it here on Instagram and for free”; The truth is that her boyfriend Lewis Howes left her some flame emojis, making it clear that she supports Yanet in all her projects.