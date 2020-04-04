The former host of the program ‘Hoy’ raised the temperature of Instagram with one of her demanding exercise routines

After showing a sexy video in which he danced with his back to the camera in his pajamas to the rhythm of JLo, Yanet García He set fire again on his social networks after appearing with a daring cachetero shorts.

Using various training techniques and in the company of Lewis Howes and his dog Mamacita, the former host of the ‘Hoy’ program, managed to climb the 84-story stairs of the building in which she lives.

“If you want, you can … The rest are excuses!“He wrote next to the video in which he is seen wearing a tiny sports outfit, which allowed his 13.1 million followers to appreciate his shapely and voluptuous butt.

In addition to sharing the video that has more than 700,000 views on her Instagram profile, the former “Climate Girl” asked her followers to see the complete training on her YouTube channel, where she also shares the demanding exercise routines with which has managed to obtain a body of heart attack.

Days before, Yanet The temperature of her social profile rose sharing a clip in which she wasted sensuality wearing a daring multicolored body that exposed her voluptuous rear.

