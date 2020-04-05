Telemundo-

Yanet García premiered on Tik Tok with a red-hot twerking. “The weather girl” decided to pamper her fans with the video in which she looked most sensual.

The 29-year-old driver generated an impact on social networks with her video in which she dances her best and sexiest to the rhythm of Beyoncé with his famous single “Crazy in love”.

The Mexican wore her great body with a tight white t-shirt and tight flower leggings. Later Garcia also did a Tik Tok with her boyfriend Lewis Howes.

