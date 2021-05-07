Yanet García is shown in an elegant red dress ¡Preciosa! | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to steal thousands of sighs with a recent photograph where she wastes beauty to the extreme, because this time she decided whether to pose with clothes and put aside her new page of OnlyFans.

As you recall, the fitness girl He recently debuted on the famous platform with which he hopes to separate facets of his life.

Just a month after the model debuted on Onlyfans, users within the internet world reported leaks of their content.

However, they assure that the material that just came out on networks and some platforms does not differ from what can be seen from the weather girl on her Instagram account.

However, leaving this aside, yesterday Yanet shared a photograph quite different from what she is used to, as she delighted her followers by wearing an elegant red dress and putting her beautiful face in the foreground.

It is never too late for a new beginning in your life, “wrote the host in the publication.

This snapshot was shared 20 hours ago and apparently it has not had as much impact as those images where it shows a lot of skin, because so far it has more than 87 thousand likes.

On the other hand, Yanet in an interview clearly pointed out that the materials that she would publish on the private platform would not be of a p0rnográf1c9 nature, as some of her fans expected.

And it is that in his version, he explained that he only seeks to separate facets of life, one on the s3xy side and on the other his materials for a healthy life and as a businesswoman.

However, although he made this version public, some fans were quite annoyed when they saw the similarity of content on their social networks with those of his Onlyfans.

How can you not be happy and grateful, if you deceived the public and the photos you upload are of the same nature as the ones you upload here. Nothing recommendable. Don’t even spend it, “wrote one of his followers on Instagram.

It should be mentioned that the leaks, on the other hand, are sessions that she usually shares and although they can be found on social networks, the actress asks her admirers for all the support to enter her private account, since that way she could make content better quality.

While in the meantime, reviews of her content can be found on Onlyfans on the internet, her account descriptions are what she had anticipated.

In fact, user reviews from other countries describe the influencer as “the sexiest weather girl” and many people advise paying their bill if they are loyal fans, while others only limit themselves to saying that they will find “more of the same”.

After telling in an interview the reason why she continues to advance in the creation of her own content, Yanet commented that there was a lot of insistence, both from fans and agencies, who even looked for her to open her OnlyFans, so after so much Insistence she accepted, however and first of all, she discussed it with her current partner.

Last year many people came to talk about the platform, even agencies, there was a lot of insistence from all over, I talked about it with my boyfriend. I said: look, there is this platform, how do you see it? Well, let’s even talk to the owner, Tim Stokley. We spoke with him, and we raised our doubts with him. “

This is how he explained to them how the application has been transformed in the last year, as it is a giant platform, where there are more actresses, singers, chefs, so it is a place that has definitely grown.