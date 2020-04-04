Yanet García She is the “weather girl” known as the sexiest. The television presenter became a viral sensation when a video of her weather reports began to attract attention.

There is no doubt that it was his voluminous rearguard that caught everyone’s eyes globally. The glutes are Yanet’s physical attribute for which she is known and she knows it very well.

At the slightest provocation, Garcia shows off his butt for all his fans on Instagram and this week was no exception. The television personality shared a series of photos from when she performed a play where she played the sexy character of María Inés.

The images perfectly capture her figure and the voluptuousness of her charms.

We recommend you

.