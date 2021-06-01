Yanet García invites you to see a flirty video in her OnlyFans | Instagram

The popular conductive of Televisa, Yanet García, continues to add thousands of followers thanks to her beauty and her flirtatious publications on various social networks where they do not stop filling her with compliments and compliments towards her person.

The presenter Mexican Yanet García of the Televisa network, recently showed her followers on social networks her worked ret9guard1a, with a red hot video in a red suit.

This time the also model He shared this video on his official Instagram account and also on Twitter, giving just a preview of what they can see if they sign up on his Only Fans page, adding more than 140 thousand likes.

Enjoy the full video in my OnlyFans “, wrote the host in the publication made.

As you may recall, the host of the program “Hoy” along with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, rose to fame on television by becoming the girl of the Televisa news weather, captivating viewers with her beauty.

It should be noted that Yanet García has gained so much popularity within Mexico with his impressive physique, which has come to add millions of followers on his social networks, becoming the figure of several advertising campaigns.

A few weeks ago, the brand new Mexican model launched her personal account on the ‘Only Fans’ platform, where she shares exclusive content that only her loyal subscribers will be able to enjoy and see.

With each passing day, the famous former weather girl shares risque photos on the famous Instagram social network to encourage her fans to follow her on the famous platform.

Several of her followers highlighted that the Mexican was fulfilling her fantasies because of the flirtatious material she shared.

You are a perfection of a woman ”,“ Every dream of a man ”,“ Always very precious ”, were some of the comments left by fans next to the video.

It is worth mentioning that currently, the young woman born in Monterrey, Mexico exceeds more than 13 million followers on her official Instagram account.

And in fact a few days ago, the model also decided to walk the streets of New York like never before.

The truth is that the young woman of only 30 years of age starts sighs with each of the publications that she uploads to social networks.

However, there are several of his followers who are not happy with the content that García is uploading to OnlyFans, since they highlight that it is not very revealing due to the amount that has to be paid for the subscription.

One of the models that has made an impact on social networks with her spectacular body, has undoubtedly been the beautiful Mexican model Yanet García, who in garments that are completely tailored to her takes advantage of each outfit to show off in front of everyone.

Yanet García first worked as a model before joining Televisa Monterrey as a weather presenter.

Because of her good looks and revealing clothes, the men’s magazine Pl9yb0y described her as the woman “who inspires you to want to see the weather forecast.”

Called “the world’s hottest weather fairy” by some outlets, she had more than six million followers on Instagram as of June 2017.