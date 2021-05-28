Yanet García invites her fans to see her new video at OnlyFans | Instagram

The former presenter and current model Yanet García wore an attractive outfit through her social networks where she undoubtedly looked good and managed to steal millions of sighs and warm up the gentlemen on her official account.

Yanet García, the model, coach and former weather girl on Televisa, she enchanted her followers through her social networks, giving them a “taste” of the content she is creating for her new official site.

Through her official Instagram account, the businesswoman also shared a preview of a photo session for her exclusive content page, for which she traveled to New York City for a couple of days.

The beautiful model and Mexican presenter posed with an attractive outfit made up of a raincoat, which highlighted her worked curves and with which she managed to get more than 491 thousand “likes” in the publication.

“Enjoy the complete video in my @onlyfans (link in my bio) @rafaelarroyo Thank you @mo_newyork @dievko @dievkophoto @rafaelarroyo @vicoguadarrama @ carlosdeanda20 @enricobompani @chaviv_hair”, the model wrote in the publication.

It should be noted that a couple of weeks ago, Yanet García debuted on the famous exclusive content page “Only Fans”, for which she traveled to New York City to work on material for her admirers.

This is how the host Yanet García, who rose to fame in Mexico after her performance as “Weather Girl”, managed to once again disturb her Instagram followers by revealing a teaser of the content that she will share on her OnlyFans account.

There is no doubt that the 20-year-old is originally from Monterrey and, in addition to her career as a presenter, has attracted the attention of the public for her worked and statuesque figure.

So much is his commitment to his body that he recently boasted how he managed to get certified as a “Health Coach” by Integrative Nutrition (IIN), one of the most important nutrition schools in the world.

The truth is that Yanet García almost always pampers his followers with quite spicy photographs, although he shocked everyone when he revealed that he will join the OnlyFans phenomenon.

It is worth mentioning that this platform is a content subscription service based in London, England, where creators can earn money with users who subscribe as their “fans”.

OnlyFans is continuously used as a channel through which special erotic content is sold, although participants do not necessarily strip naked.

As we mentioned earlier, García is 30 years old and became known as the host of the climate section in a television program in Monterrey, Nuevo León, the state from which she is originally.

For several years, she has positioned herself in networks as an influencer and model who likes to post hot photos.