Yanet García in daring white bodysuit celebrates LGBT Pride Day | Instagram

The former weather girl Yanet García did not want to go unnoticed this day and delighted her followers with a daring white bodysuit and colored details in commemoration of International LGBT Pride Day.

Yanet García was not far behind and expressed support for the LGBT community with a series of photographs where it boasts its beautiful anatomy.

For a few days, various celebrities have showed your solidarity in the face of this fight for equality and dignity of the LGBT community.

And as expected, Yanet joined in and through a post on his official Instagram account showed his support with the phrase « Love is love«

The fitness girl wore her shapely figure wearing a bold white bodysuit adorned with colored ribbons on the sides.

In the same publication he shared a video in which he modeled his body while listening to the song in the backgroundEveryone look at me”By Gloria Trevi.

With just one day after the photographs were shared, so far it has more than 200 thousand likes and endless comments from her followers who are in love with her beauty.

Beautiful « , » Congratulations on your support for the gay world « , » The beautiful and delicious perfect woman « , » You are beautiful, my love, I like you more and continue to be so beautiful « , were some of the comments.

Although it is worth mentioning that these photographs are a memory of his work as a host on the « Hoy » program, but still managed to make a great impression on her more than 13 million followers.

At every opportunity presented to him, Yanet tries to delight your fans with daring photographs and videos where he boasts his incredible figure, just as he did with one of his last videos.

He shared a video in which he appeared with a tiny garment While receive a massage anti stretch marks on your tremendous rear guardAnd, unsurprisingly, of course he managed to drive his followers crazy by reaching more than 4 million views in just a few hours.