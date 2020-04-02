Yanet Garcia in a fitted black bikini shows how quarantine passes | Instagram

The beautiful driver Yanet García wanted to take a sunbath from her home and decided show off his statuesque body with a fitted bikini black that has left all his followers speechless.

The weather girl posed in a daring black bikini that caused a furor among his thousands of followers and he went crazy on social networks.

In the midst of quarantine Yanet García wanted lift your spirits of his followers on his Instagram account where he decided to share the daring photo.

Yanet is currently living in the United States and from there he makes his Mexican fans sigh.

This time Yanet told us delighted posing sensually in front of his pool, showing his toned abdomen and its dreamy legs next to a summer hat.

The publication of the image with just two hours of having shared it has more than 200 thousand likes from his followers and endless comments about his figure and beauty.

Goddess … Greetings from Argentina “,” Very nice afternoon what a beautiful postcard “,” How beautiful and beautiful “, were some of the comments.

Garcia has repeatedly demonstrated that loves to exercise and have a balanced diet, something that is undoubtedly noticeable with each photograph he shares.

In the last days, rumble that the former weather girl would return to the forums of televisa to work again because lately he has had several participations within the program.

Yanet García has earned the reputation of being one of the most daring presenters from the small screen and is one of the conductors with more followers on the Instagram social network, since it has more than 13 million of followers.

Now it’s more than happy alongside his new partner, Lewis Howes, who is originally from Ohio and a professional athlete, is also an entrepreneur, writer, and inspirational coach.

