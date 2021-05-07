Yanet García has his followers upset about the content he has uploaded to his OnlyFans

Despite being one of the darlings of the knights, Yanet Garcia he has his fans upset about the content he has uploaded to his OnlyFans.

And it is that the followers feel cheated with the photos that the “Weather Girl” has posted on her payment account, Well, they say it’s the same thing they find on their Instagram.

They even hacked some photos and posted them on an Instagram, showing that there is not much difference in content.

Comments like “You don’t teach anything“,”Only is the same as Instagram“,”Looks like catalog photos, not photos for OnlyFans”Are just a few who have left the young woman on their social networks.

Supposed photo of his OnlyFans

Instagram

However, the Monterrey woman had previously commented that she would not upload postcards where she was going to show her genitals, since he wanted to keep the line of elegance in his photos, which is why it will not show any more.

The subscription to Garcia’s OnlyFans has a cost of $ 20 dollars, approximately $ 400 Mexican pesos.