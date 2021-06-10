Yanet García gets naughty and pampers her followers with daring black swimsuit

Yanet Garcia she has won the hearts of millions of fans who have followed her in her new projects after she left the morning show ‘Today‘, where he became one of the most acclaimed personalities by viewers.

The former Weather Girl continues to pamper those fans who have been loyal to her and uploaded a small clip in which she posed with a daring, but fine black swimsuit and heels, which caused her followers to burst the likes button.

The video soon became one of the favorites for its more than 13 million followers on Instagram, since it has managed to reach more than 100,000 likes in a matter of minutes and hundreds of comments.

Recently, Yanet García has become a hit on one of the exclusive photo content platforms, so she often gives some ‘preview’ of what can be seen on her profile.