Yanet García ‘filters’ spicy video of his exclusive content in Onlyfans

The famous model and Instagram star, Yanet Garcia, he upset all his followers on social networks by filter a small preview of what will be the new session of Photos exclusive to the account you recently opened on the platform called Onlyfans.

The Tigres follower and former host of the show Today from Televisa, published a small video clip in which he delighted his followers by showing his tremendous attributes in a two-piece set in black, in addition to showing the different outfits that he has prepared to complete the collection of new photos for his exclusive account.

“Creating exclusive content with a lot of love for you”, published Yanete.

The former weather girl in Mexico boasted for days that she would be in New York City in a very special location to create content for this account that she just opened a few weeks ago and with which she surprised her fans, because for months she they requested their presence on the aforementioned platform.

García presented in another video the location, an apartment located in the vicinity of Central Park, in addition to showing off the gift left by her boyfriend, Lewis Howes.

WHO IS YANET GARCÍA?

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

In Mexico, the program titled Gente Regia became popular due to her appearances as a weather presenter, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

