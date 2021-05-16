Yanet García ‘filters’ spicy photo in garter belt; a ‘gift’ from your Onlyfans

Yanet Garcia, the fittest fan of the Tigres de la UANL, shook social networks again by posting a preview of the new Photo gallery that you are preparing to publish in your account of exclusive content on the platform Onlyfans, It was opened by the large number of requests from his followers.

The former host of the show Today from Televisa has captivated his millions of Instagram followers with his latest ‘gifts’ from this session he prepares with the photographer Rafael Arroyo in New York.

“Work work work !!!! OMG !!!!! It’s coming. ” published Yanet.

Yanet She posted a photo where she can be seen wearing a flirty black lace outfit and an elegant and daring garter belt that adorned her slim figure and toned legs, the product of hours and hours in the gym.

Sitting on a sofa and covered in a thin black robe and slippers of the same color, Yanet showed off a small part of the photo editing that the famous photographer prepares.

A few days ago, Yanet announced that she would travel to New York City to create content for her Onlyfans account, since for months she had been asked for her presence on the aforementioned platform.

WHO IS YANET GARCÍA?

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

In Mexico, the program titled Gente Regia was popularized by her appearances as a weather presenter, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

