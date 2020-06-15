Yanet Garcia enjoys bikini sunbathing on California beaches | Instagram

The driver Yanet García took advantage of Sunday to enjoy a day on the California beaches together with her little mamacita, because after a few months of quarantine she wanted to get out of the routine a little.

The Monterrey girl dazzled her more than 13 million followers on his official Instagram account while sunbathing.

Yanet García passed by Mamacita on the beach in California, delighting her followers with a fluorescent bikini lying on the sand.

It is worth mentioning that Mamacita also has her own account at Instagram created by Yanet and Lewis.

Photography with just a few hours of being shared has more than 140 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers.

What do I love « , » Happy the puppy « , » How I would like to be your dog « , » Tasty « , » What a great body you have « , » You are very beautiful « , were some of the comments.

As if that were not enough, yesterday he also surprised his followers with a photograph where he appears next to her boyfriend Lewis where we see that he carries her but lets see his tremendous rear to perfection.

Lewis certainly is the envy of millions of people, because in his comments they did not fail to highlight how lucky he was to have such a beautiful woman at his side.

The food is well fed « , » Take your hand off my girl « , » That boy is not starving « , » You look beautiful little girl « , » Everything that leg eats « , » Lucky guy « , were some of the comments.

As you may recall, Yanet currently lives in the city of The Angels, California, together with her partner Lewis Howes for several months, left the Hoy program and now she is looking to expand her horizons and grow in the art industry.